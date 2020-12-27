UrduPoint.com
Gomal University Extends MA, MSc Admissions Date Till January 12

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Gomal University extends MA, MSc admissions date till January 12

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) ::Gomal University on Sunday extended admissions date for Masters in Arts and Masters in Science in various departments till January 12, 2021 while the date of admission in various departments of MPhil and PhD will remain same.

Director Admission Shafiq ur Rehman informed that on the direction of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, admissions date has been extended.

For convenience of students and their parents, admission booths have been set up at Gomal University's City Campus, Main Campus and Sub-Campus Tank for the facility of Tank and South Waziristan students.

Interested student can also avail online admission facility. Information regarding admission can also be obtained from Gomal University website www.gu.edu.pk or admission office phone No. 0966-750404 or directly from admission offices at city campus, Tank campus and main campus Gomal University.

More Stories From Pakistan

