Open Menu

Gomal University Finds Hard To Pay Massive Electricity Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Gomal University finds hard to pay massive electricity bills

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Council meeting of Gomal University was held here on Wednesday, stressing austerity measures to overcome financial burden, the university was facing on account of massive electricity bills.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah chaired the meeting which was attended by deans, directors, administrative officers of all departments including registrar Dr. Muhammad Shoaib.

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah said it was high time we took tough decisions to put the university on the path of development and there was a need to pursue measures that help to overcome financial liability of paying massive electricity bills each month.

As part of such measures, he said that the VC office as well as other offices of the university had to avoid using air conditioners and one had to pay a Rs 50,000 fine, if he or she violated the ban.

He directed the registrar of the university to immediately issue a formal notification in this regard.

He urged the university's employees to continue work with the same high spirit of dedication to take the university to heights of development.

He also suggested that certain departments should put more energy into increasing the number of students by launching new programs, enabling the university to increase salaries of teachers of the department concerned.

Related Topics

Electricity Fine Same Gomal All

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

51 minutes ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

1 hour ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

2 hours ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

2 hours ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

2 hours ago
Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

2 hours ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan