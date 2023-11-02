Gomal University gets modern automatic layer cage system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences' Gomal University receives free of cost equipments for labs from Baba Poultry Engineering Gyors Turkey.

According to the university's spokesman, the modern automatic layer cage system has been donated in result of efforts by Professor Dr. Shakibullah who has long been struggling to get new machinery for the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences' experimental center.

He said the system could accommodate 500 hens and this equipment was much needed at the experimental farm of the department.

With help of the new system, he said students pursuing DVM and Poultry Sciences would have the opportunity to learn modern layer farming.

The Vice Chancellor attributed the success to the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences’ officials including Incharge Poultry Farm, Dr. Hamza Mart and his team.

He hoped that all the professors and employees of Gomal University would continue to play their positive role in the success and development of the university.