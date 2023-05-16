UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Gets Nod For Admission To Allied Health Sciences Faculty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has formally allowed Gomal University for admission to various programmes of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.

"The Gomal University has received a no objection certificate(NOC) in this regard, allowing it to enroll 150 students in each programme of the faculty of Allied Health Sciences," said the university's spokesman.

He said the milestone was achieved as a result of a long struggle of the team spearheaded by Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr Shakibullah and Dean Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Dr Asif Nawaz.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shakibullah congratulated all the employees of Gomal University and expressed gratitude to HEC for resolving the long-standing issues of the university.

The VC said that the university was granted the NOC following a series of visits by the team concerned of the HEC which guided and inspected all required facilities.

"The role of the entire team is remarkable and admirable and today I congratulate all the employees and students of Gomal University for this success and hope that in the future also all the employees will play their positive role in the development and prosperity of Gomal University and journey of successes would continue," the VC observed.

More Stories From Pakistan

