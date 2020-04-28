UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gomal University Hold Online Competition Among Students

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:14 PM

Gomal University hold online competition among students

Gomal University here on Tuesday started online competition of extra-curricular activities under the aegis of Gomal University Students Council (GSC).

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Gomal University here on Tuesday started online competition of extra-curricular activities under the aegis of Gomal University Students Council (GSC).

Recitation (Qirat), Naat, sanitizer for protection against coronavirus, protective measures against coronavirus, speech, painting, drama, poetry, essay writing, photography, Tik Tak and other competitions were conducted online.

The students participating in the competitions continued to post their videos and photos online and great enthusiasm was also witnessed among them who were struck to the home after the government announcing the lockdown, a preventive measures against the outbreak of coronavirus.

After which the nominated judges of each competition announced the result online to the students who took the positions. Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed paying tributes to Director Student Affairs Dr. Shafiullah Khan and the Presidents of GSC said that due to coronavirus, the whole country was locked down and all students were locked in their homes and taking participation in competitions added joys to them.

Hafiz Usman Tor won first in Qirat, Osama Noor second, Ehsanullah third, in the Naat competition, Muhammad Salman first, Syed Muhammad Iqbal Shah second, Fatehullah third, Sana Ullah Jan third, in the urdu speech competition Ahmed Irshad got first position followed by Syeda binte Al-Huda came third, Muhammad Hassan Zeb Ajah won the consolation prize in English, Ashhad Khan Noon won the first prize, Hafiz Mahnoor won the second prize, Ayat Batool Alvi won the third prize, Yoshna Arzoo won the first prize in online marketing fixtures, Hashim Yar Khan won the second prize, Shadab Nawaz won the third prize, in drawing Mehak Fatima first, Aqsa second, Maryam Iftikhar third, Mahesh Baloch first in drawing and calligraphy, Sultan Khan second, Rida Tahrim third, Thaqleen Ali first in painting, Azima Suzanne second, Roman Ali third, in sole drawing Mehka Fatima got first, Hamza came second, Maheen got third, in the Social Welfare Society competitions, Ali Zain-ul-Abidin took first, Ch.

Umar Ali got second and Nouman took third position, Ali Hassan Zeb took first in awareness competitions, Imtiaz-ul-Haq got second and Arsalan remained at third, Ali Zain-ul-Abidin came first in making senator, Laiba Tauqeer came second and Shazia Bashir got third, in photography, Asjad Iqbal took first, Hasnain Muawiyah second, Usman Haider third, current situation Saba Sana first, Qissa Fatima second, Mah Riaz third, Haider Ali Zaigham first in poster making, Ali Zainul Abidin Second, Musha Zahra third, Atiqa Shehzad first in English essay writing, Ehtesham Hassan second, Ali Hussain Zeb third, In Urdu essay writing, Irfan Muzammil took first, Malik Sami Kodan got second, Nazim Ali at third, in Urdu ghazal Atif Abbas Atif came first, Sami Sir came second, Aun Abbas Naqvi came third, in Urdu poetry Malik Sami Kodhan got first, Alina Tariq won first position in English poetry while Farhan Habib won first position in Tika, Ehtesham Liaqat won second position, Abdul Waheed won third position and Mohammad Rehan won first position in drama. It should be noted that a regular prize distribution ceremony was held among the winning students very soon.

Related Topics

Student Tak Rida Gomal Iftikhar Ahmed Post All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber brings happiness to 435 families in Ras ..

30 minutes ago

Strict measures being taken for dengue eradication ..

49 seconds ago

Farmers to be compensated for damage to crops: Spe ..

50 seconds ago

Markets attempt rally as lockdowns ease as oil sli ..

52 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits fruit & vege ..

54 seconds ago

Putin Instructs Gov't to Draft Plan to Restore Cit ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.