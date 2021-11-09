Gomal University holds ceremony to commemorate Iqbal day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday said, a nation that forgot its heroes would itself soon be forgotten.

While talking to the audience at a ceremony held on Tuesday for celebrating Iqbal day, he said Allama Muhammad Iqbal is the only poet of East who served as reformer for the Muslims of subcontinent and was a matchless symbol of "Khudi" (self esteem).

His thoughtful poetry and speeches infused a desire among Muslims of sub-continent about formation of separate homeland.

Iqbal narrated the message of love, justice, hope, peace and humanity through his poetry drawing references from Quran, he further said.

Vice chancellor appreciated the students for remembering the poems of great poet and appreciated the students reciting poems on this occasion.

The meeting was arranged by the Directorate of students societies, Gomal University. Head of various Departments and sections besides large number of students also attended the event.