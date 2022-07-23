Gomal University holds consultancy meeting to implement 2+2 Curriculum formula

The Gomal University held consultancy meeting for the implementation 2+2 model curriculum formula of four-year BS in the affiliated colleges

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Gomal University held consultancy meeting for the implementation 2+2 model curriculum formula of four-year BS in the affiliated colleges.

Meeting of high-ranked academics of the public sector universities, chaired by Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad held to deliberate on the modalities of four-year BS program, said an official handout on Saturday Professor Dr. Abdul Hadi, Additional Director Academics , representatives of the Colleges Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Higher Education Department Dr. Imranullah Marwat, Director Quality Assurance of the Higher Education Department Asad Khan Kundi, Deans of the Faculties Goma Registerar Gomal University , Administrators and managers of the colleges and affiliated institutions as well as coordinators of the cluster attended the meeting .

Meanwhile , Dr. Rubi Bilal on behalf of Benazeer Bhutoo Shaheed University and some other participants joined the consultancy meeting online.

Speaking on the occasion, the GU vice chancellor underlined the features of the higher education based on semester system around the world.

Dr. Ahmad while referring to the existing 4 year BS degree achievements signified that world over the curriculum obtained up to the mark targets besides promoting textbooks reading culture. The VC urged upon the meeting participants to initiate steps for the enhancement and encouragement of research based activities in the varsities so as to ensure better academic performance .

He said that in the developed countries students have liking for semester system as they get their academic performance significantly higher in this system.

The VC said that implantation of the modalities with regard to 2+2 BS Degree program would enable students of the affiliated colleges to get improve their 2 year Associate Degree into Bs with joining the program in 5th semester.

On the conclusion of the meeting, Principal of Government College No.3 Dera Township Dera presented shields in recognition to steps for the enhancement of Higher Education in the varsities and colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.