Gomal University holds entry tests for MPhil, PhD

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) ::Gomal University on Monday held entry tests for admission in MPhil and PhD programs in different disciplines at Wensum college.

Registrar Gomal University, Deans, Director Admissions and Principal Wensum college were also present on the occasion.

Speaking the gathering, Director Admission Shafiq ur Rehman said that the result of entry tests would be displayed on website of the university www.gu.edu.pk which would be followed by holding of interviews.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Gomal University Raja Alam Zaib said that the team of Gomal University has qualified for final round in All Pakistan Table Tennis championship by defeating the team of Hazara University.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dr Iftikhar felicitated the students and hoped that they would also win the final round.