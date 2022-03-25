Gomal University holds Jordanian culture event

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Gomal University Friday held a colorful event on Jordanian culture at Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium of the university where the traditional dances and songs by Jordanian students enthralled the audience.

Gomal University has dedicated the week to foreign students under the theme of "Etihad" so that foreign students could have an opportunity to celebrate their cultural activities.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed by cutting the ribbon.

A large number of foreign and Pakistani students, including the Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, heads of all departments and teachers attended the ceremony which was organized by Dr. Haroon Khan, Coordinator, International Program Office, Gomal University.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr.

Iftikhar Ahmed said that Gomal University was the only university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where a large number of foreign students were studying.

He further said that a special week was being celebrated for foreign students in connection with the "Stabilization of Pakistan" celebrations held at Gomal University on March 23 and today's event is the first of its kind so that foreign students could celebrate their cultural activities.

He further said that today the ceremony started with the recitation of the Qur'an and then a speech regarding the holy month of Ramazan was delivered, reflecting that there was commonality among the Islamic countries. At the end of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed also distributed certificates among the foreign students.