Gomal University Holds Online 30th Academic Council Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:46 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The 30th Academic Council meeting of Gomal University was held online with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed in the chair and prepared recommendations for boosting academic and research activities of the university.

The meeting which was attended by Registrar Tariq Mahmood, Director Academics and Dean of Arts Prof Dr Naimatullah Babar and heads of other departments of the university.

The vice chancellor said that Gomal University was playing effective role in promoting quality education and such meetings were part of efforts to further improve research and academic activities.

He said that since vice chancellor was supposed to implement the relevant act and statues, the meeting accordingly took up the agenda, which had been furnished online to the participants due to lockdown, the VC added.

He said all the issues of the university would be resolved in line with rules and added that the meeting recommended for further improving ongoing programmes.

He said that meeting worked out proposals to seek approval from syndicate for launching new programmes of BS Geology, Psychology, library Sciences.

The meeting also discussed in detail syllabus of different departments besides launching Shariat and Law and M.Phil, PhD in different disciplines.

The meeting constituted committees for resolving academic issues of different departments.

