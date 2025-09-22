Open Menu

Gomal University Inks MoU With China’s Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic To Expand Cooperation In Research

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Gomal University inks MoU with China’s Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic to expand cooperation in research

Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, has entered into a formal partnership with China’s Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic to expand cooperation in higher education, research, and technical training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, has entered into a formal partnership with China’s Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic to expand cooperation in higher education, research, and technical training.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at a ceremony in Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The agreement was endorsed by Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal and Director Admissions Riaz Ahmed Bettani, while Three Gorges Polytechnic was represented by President Deng Xidong and Director Liu Fangyou. The signing ceremony was marked as a joint event, held simultaneously in Beijing, Hubei, Islamabad, and at Gomal University.

Established in 1974 under the vision of former Prime Minister Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto, Gomal University is one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s prominent public research institutions.

The university hosts three campuses, nine faculties, one constituent college, 48 academic departments, and maintains affiliations with over 110 colleges across the province.

Riaz Ahmed Bettani described the agreement as a milestone that will unlock opportunities for students in global education, advanced skill-building, and dignified career placements both in Pakistan and abroad.

He said that the MoU will enable access to modern laboratories, joint academic programs, paid internship schemes, artificial intelligence and ICT training, and collaborative research initiatives.

“Instead of relying solely on financial support, we are focusing on knowledge transfer, skill enhancement, and hands-on learning,” Riaz Bettani explained.

He further emphasized that the collaboration aims to promote agricultural modernization, organic food processing, and access to global markets for regional products.

He also highlighted that Chinese assistance would support the establishment of a new research college and applied research laboratories in the area.

“This partnership will position Gomal University as a regional innovation hub, connecting our agriculture sector and small-scale industries with international networks,” he added.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts includ ..

Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls ..

11 minutes ago
 MoF organises forum on digital participation in go ..

MoF organises forum on digital participation in government decision-making

1 hour ago
 Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disa ..

Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disaster-hit areas

11 minutes ago
 XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams ad ..

XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams advancing to next stage of compe ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training progr ..

MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training programme

2 hours ago
 Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billio ..

Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billion at end of July 2025: CBUAE

2 hours ago
Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi ..

Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi in coming weeks: Sharjeel

11 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospita ..

Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

3 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan