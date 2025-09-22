- Home
Gomal University Inks MoU With China’s Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic To Expand Cooperation In Research
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 08:08 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, has entered into a formal partnership with China’s Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic to expand cooperation in higher education, research, and technical training.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at a ceremony in Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Monday.
The agreement was endorsed by Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal and Director Admissions Riaz Ahmed Bettani, while Three Gorges Polytechnic was represented by President Deng Xidong and Director Liu Fangyou. The signing ceremony was marked as a joint event, held simultaneously in Beijing, Hubei, Islamabad, and at Gomal University.
Established in 1974 under the vision of former Prime Minister Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto, Gomal University is one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s prominent public research institutions.
The university hosts three campuses, nine faculties, one constituent college, 48 academic departments, and maintains affiliations with over 110 colleges across the province.
Riaz Ahmed Bettani described the agreement as a milestone that will unlock opportunities for students in global education, advanced skill-building, and dignified career placements both in Pakistan and abroad.
He said that the MoU will enable access to modern laboratories, joint academic programs, paid internship schemes, artificial intelligence and ICT training, and collaborative research initiatives.
“Instead of relying solely on financial support, we are focusing on knowledge transfer, skill enhancement, and hands-on learning,” Riaz Bettani explained.
He further emphasized that the collaboration aims to promote agricultural modernization, organic food processing, and access to global markets for regional products.
He also highlighted that Chinese assistance would support the establishment of a new research college and applied research laboratories in the area.
“This partnership will position Gomal University as a regional innovation hub, connecting our agriculture sector and small-scale industries with international networks,” he added.
