Gomal University Issues Special Edition On One- Year Performance

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 12:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Gomal University has issued a special edition of the newsletter featuring one-year performance of the university under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah.

The release of the exclusive edition was marked in an impressive ceremony held at the senate hall of the university where a copy of the new edition was presented to the vice chancellor, says the university’s spokesman.

He said that the public relations department of the university had issued the newsletter. Dr. Ehsanullah Danish, senior member of the editorial board, director of Tank Campus speaking on occasion said that the university had achieved remarkable progress on administrative, co-curricular, research and academic fronts during the outgoing year under the patronage of the Vice-Chancellor.

He said that the copy highlighted all these activities and achievements besides so many other such activities and it would be made part of the university’s record.

He also expressed special thanks to Muhammad Fazlur Rehman, in charge of the Press Information Department, Dera Region for his valuable contributions towards the newsletter.

He also appreciated the University PRO Raja Alamzeb for preparing this edition in a short time.

Professor Dr. Shakibullah congratulated the members of the editorial team of the newsletter for their successful efforts.

