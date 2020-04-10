Gomal University lab rendering matchless services in corona testing: DG Health

The Gomal University Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (GCBB) Laboratory has become the second largest laboratory of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the coronavirus diagnosis testing here

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Gomal University Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (GCBB) Laboratory has become the second largest laboratory of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the coronavirus diagnosis testing here.

Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Tahir Nadeem during his visit to the lab appreciated the Vice Chancellor of the Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed for handing the lab services to Mufti Mahmood Hospital Dera. Director GCBB Dr. Badar, Assistant Professor Dr. Muzammal, Director Health Services XI Corps Brig. Dr. Saeed, official of the local administration, and Station Commander, other officials were also present.

He lauded VC for shifting of all equipments from the Gomal Center of Biochemistry and Biotechnology to the laboratory of Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital Dera. Vice Chancellor on this occasion said that Dr. Muhammad Badar and Dr. Muzammal were working on the testing of coronavirus.

DG Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa paid tribute to the Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed and his team, Director GCBB Dr. Badar and Assistant Professor Dr. Muzammal for extending all out support to the coronavirus patients in Dera.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad on this occasion said that in the war against Corona, where doctors, paramedical staff, public health department, police, Pak Army, as well as those who are cleaning the quarantine centers were actually fighting at the frontline and we paid tribute to them for their matchless services.

Gomal University is also playing its role in the fight against Corona, he said, adding, "The role of Dr. Bardar and Dr. Muzammal and his team for diagnosis coronavirus testing is commendable and the lab is the second largest in KP, which I am proud of the Gomal University." Dr. Badar and Dr. Muzamil on this occasion said that they have been working on the Gomal Center of Biochemistry and Biotechnology laboratory in the fight against Corona, under the special directive of Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar.

They said that they have conducted more than 200 corona tests on a daily basis at Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital Dera at GCBB Laboratory of Gomal University and their results will be given to the concerned department within a few hours. They said soon the shifting of the lab to the Hospital would be completed and it would provide first hand result on a more speedy way.