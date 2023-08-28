Open Menu

Gomal University Launches Short Diploma Courses For Media Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Gomal University on Monday launched one-year and 6-month diploma program for journalists.

In this regard, a ceremony was held by the Journalism and Mass Communication Department where the department Chairman Prof Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan briefed the participants about the new programs.

Besides students, a large number of journalists associated with print, electronic and social media including the heads of Regional Information Department and Press Information Department and members of the Dera Press Club participated in the event.

Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan said that the Department of Journalism had produced a number of journalists who had excelled in print and electronic media at national and international level.

He said that new courses would provide opportunities to learn more about journalism and equip journalists with modern techniques keeping in view the present day's requirements.

He said it would enable them to perform their duties more efficiently and proficiently in both print and electronic media.

At the end of the ceremony, all the journalists took round the FM radio and tv studio of the department.

