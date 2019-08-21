UrduPoint.com
Gomal University Launches Tree Plantation Drive Under 'Plant For Pakistan Programme'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:43 PM

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Sarwar Chaudhry inaugurated tree plantation campaign in connection with Plant for Pakistan Programme here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Sarwar Chaudhry inaugurated tree plantation campaign in connection with Plant for Pakistan Programme here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by students, teachers and senior officials of the university including Registrar Tariq Mehmood, Director Admin Alhaj Dil Nawaz, Divisional Forest Officer Salman Khan and Focal Person Prof Dr Naimatullah Babar.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that it was joint responsibility to grow more trees to keep environment clean and green for leading healthy life.

He said each individual should come forward and play role in planting sapling of different trees in their areas to overcome environment-related issues.

He said about 600,000 trees had been planted so far in the campus and proper arrangements had been made for their protection and nourishment.

He urged DFO to take measures for launching tree plantation drive on 1800 kanal land at Sheik Baddin besides starting work on plating 600,000 saplings on remaining 2500 kanals of land of the university under an agreement.

DFO Sulman said that tree plantation on university's land of 2500 kanals had already been kicked off and 90,000 saplings had been planted on the area. He said that forest department had provided 5000 fruit trees to the university so far.

