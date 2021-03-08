UrduPoint.com
Gomal University Observes International Women's Day

Mon 08th March 2021

Gomal University observes International Women's day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Directorate of Societies, Gomal University on Monday arranged a special ceremony to pay tribute to the women around the globe on eve of International Women's day.

Addressing the audience, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Dr.

Tabassum Nasir said Gomal University administration believed in women empowerment and ensured equal opportunities to them.

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad, female staff and students secure environment was ensured for women faculty members, staff and students with no discrimination being on the basis of gender, she said.

Speakers also paid tribute to the women around the globe for reforming economic, social and cultural atmosphere both at domestic and professional level.

