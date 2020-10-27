(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) ::In a move to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir, Gomal University Tuesday observed October 27 as Kashmir black day to support Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The speakers hailed the firm and continuous struggle of Kashmiri people against more than seven decades' old illegal Indian occupation.

Dean Faculty of Arts Dr. Niamat Ullah Babar while addressing the participants said that people of Pakistan share solidarity with the Kashmiris and strongly believe that the untiring struggle and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of youth would not go in vein.

Chairman Department of Political Sciences Dr. Muhammad Zubair said that India has converted Kashmir into the biggest human cage on earth and urged International media and community should play their role to stop the genocide in Kashmir.

People of Kashmir have been going through much more severe situation from decades than the world is facing now due to corona, he noted.

Principal University Wensam College Dr. Shehla Sheikh while addressing the participant of another event organized in connection with the day at Wensam College said that Pakistanis are supporting and standing beside the Kashmiris in their struggle for getting right to self-determination from day first and will always support their every effort of freedom.

Dean Faculty of Law and Administrative studies Dr. Zahid Awan, Assistan Professor, Political Science Department Dr. Ismail Khan, Lecturer Saima Razzaq Khan and large number of teachers and students attended the events to mark the day.

Girls presented different tableaus and freedom songs and participated in Kashmir solidarity walk held at the end of the program at Main Campus of Gomal University.