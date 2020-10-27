UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gomal University Observes Kashmir Black Day; Demands Int'l Community To Take Notice Of Genocide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Gomal University observes Kashmir black day; demands Int'l community to take notice of genocide

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) ::In a move to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir, Gomal University Tuesday observed October 27 as Kashmir black day to support Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The speakers hailed the firm and continuous struggle of Kashmiri people against more than seven decades' old illegal Indian occupation.

Dean Faculty of Arts Dr. Niamat Ullah Babar while addressing the participants said that people of Pakistan share solidarity with the Kashmiris and strongly believe that the untiring struggle and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of youth would not go in vein.

Chairman Department of Political Sciences Dr. Muhammad Zubair said that India has converted Kashmir into the biggest human cage on earth and urged International media and community should play their role to stop the genocide in Kashmir.

People of Kashmir have been going through much more severe situation from decades than the world is facing now due to corona, he noted.

Principal University Wensam College Dr. Shehla Sheikh while addressing the participant of another event organized in connection with the day at Wensam College said that Pakistanis are supporting and standing beside the Kashmiris in their struggle for getting right to self-determination from day first and will always support their every effort of freedom.

Dean Faculty of Law and Administrative studies Dr. Zahid Awan, Assistan Professor, Political Science Department Dr. Ismail Khan, Lecturer Saima Razzaq Khan and large number of teachers and students attended the events to mark the day.

Girls presented different tableaus and freedom songs and participated in Kashmir solidarity walk held at the end of the program at Main Campus of Gomal University.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Gomal October Media Event From Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

28 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

30 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

35 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

37 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.