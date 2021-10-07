UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Offers Admission In BS Hons, Short Courses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:42 PM

Gomal University offers admission in BS Hons, short courses

Gomal University Thursday announced that BS (Hons) Admissions 2021 in different disciplines has started and forms could be submitted till October 25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Gomal University Thursday announced that BS (Hons) Admissions 2021 in different disciplines has started and forms could be submitted till October 25.

Director Admin Shafiq ur Rehman told media that the varsity had introduced three new disciplines this year including BS Data Sciences, BS Bioinformatics and BS Accounting and Finance.

Admissions were also being offered in different certificate courses including one year post-graduate diploma in Computer Sciences, six-month computer proficiency certificate, three-month certificate in web development and two-month certificate in freelancing.

He said for the convenience of students and parents, the varsity has set up special admission booths at main campus and all sub campuses including in Tank, Waziristan, Punjab and other cities of the country.

The admission forms could also be downloaded from the varsity website www.gu.edu.pk, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Tank Gomal October Media All From

Recent Stories

10 die of Corona, 146 contact virus in KP

10 die of Corona, 146 contact virus in KP

2 minutes ago
 Senate body members visit FGPC hospital

Senate body members visit FGPC hospital

2 minutes ago
 ECC approves allocation of 190,000 MT wheat to Uti ..

ECC approves allocation of 190,000 MT wheat to Utility Stores

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Says No Nuclear E ..

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Says No Nuclear Emergencies After Earthquake

14 minutes ago
 Soft loans of Rs 2.60 bln disbursed under KJP: For ..

Soft loans of Rs 2.60 bln disbursed under KJP: Fortnight Report

14 minutes ago
 Abrar Shakir's Naat collection 'Hamara Nabi' launc ..

Abrar Shakir's Naat collection 'Hamara Nabi' launched

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.