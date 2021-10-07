Gomal University offers admission in BS Hons, short courses

Gomal University Thursday announced that BS (Hons) Admissions 2021 in different disciplines has started and forms could be submitted till October 25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Gomal University Thursday announced that BS (Hons) Admissions 2021 in different disciplines has started and forms could be submitted till October 25.

Director Admin Shafiq ur Rehman told media that the varsity had introduced three new disciplines this year including BS Data Sciences, BS Bioinformatics and BS Accounting and Finance.

Admissions were also being offered in different certificate courses including one year post-graduate diploma in Computer Sciences, six-month computer proficiency certificate, three-month certificate in web development and two-month certificate in freelancing.

He said for the convenience of students and parents, the varsity has set up special admission booths at main campus and all sub campuses including in Tank, Waziristan, Punjab and other cities of the country.

The admission forms could also be downloaded from the varsity website www.gu.edu.pk, he added.