Gomal University Organises Seminar On 'Recent Trends In Economic Growth'

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) ::A seminar on "Recent Trends in Economic Growth" was organized by Gomal University's Department of Economics and Kamyab Jawan Markaz at the Quaid-e-Azam Campus to educate students on modern research.

Vice Chancellor University of Science and Technology Bannu Prof. Dr Khair-uz-Zaman was the chief guest.

He briefly introduced modern research methodology to the MPhil, PhD scholars and the faculty members.

Addressing the seminar, Registrar Gomal University Prof. Dr Muhammad Naimatullah Babar appreciated the initiatives of Prof.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad.

He said that holding such seminars and workshops in summer was promoting research culture in Gomal University.

He further said that Prof. Dr Khair-uz-Zaman had a busy job adding that they were grateful that he spared time for them.

A large number of deans of all departments, heads of all departments of Quaid-e-Azam Campus, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

At the end of the workshop, honorary shield was presented to the chief guest.

