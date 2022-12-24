UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony In Connection With Christmas

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Gomal University organizes cake cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Gomal University has organized a Christmas event for the employees belonging to Christian community working in the varsity here at the Quaid-e-Azam Campus of Gomal University.

The event was organized on the directions of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Shakeeb Ullah which was attended by Director of Administration Dilnawaz Khan as chief guest besides Coordinator Quaid-e-Azam Campus Dr. Allah Noor, Principal Wensum College Fateh Muhammad Padri Chan and Babu Ashiq Gill and other senior officials and a large number of minority community workers and children.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Administration Dilnawaz Khan said that organizing today's ceremony was a proof that all the employees working in Gomal University celebrate the joyful moments of their minority community together.

He said the services of minority community for the Gomal University were appreciable and they all deserve tributes over these services.

Dilnawaz Khan said this time, a record 14,000 admissions are going to be made in various programs of Gomal University and hoped that it would lead the varsity to reduction in its financial deficit.

Earlier, Padri Chan formally started the ceremony with prayers while Lazeer Khan performed the duties of the stage secretary. Prince welcomed all the guests and at the end of the ceremony Babu Ashiq Gill praised Gomal University for its improvement, development and prosperity. The prayers were also offered for the security of Pakistan.

In the ceremony, children belonging to the minority community also presented a tableau. At the end of the ceremony, Director Administration Dilnawaz Khan also cut the Christmas cake.

