Gomal University organizes event to express solidarity with Kashmir

The Gomal University on Saturday organized a grand ceremony on Saturday in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' here at its Wensam College

Gomal University Registrar Dr. Jabar Khan was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Nemat Ullah Babar, Vice Principal of Wensam College Dr. Muhammad Junaid Siraji and other administrative officers, teachers and students of the college.

On this occasion, the students also delivered speeches on topics related to Kashmir Day, while the children also presented a beautiful tableau to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Speaking on this occasion, Registrar Dr. Jabbar Khan said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and all Pakistani citizens support their Kashmiri brethren for their right to self-determination which would be continued complete independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that observance of Kashmir Day was aimed to convey a clear message to the entire world especially India that "Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and Pakistani people were standing with their Kashmiri brethren and this support would be continued till the independence of Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He said the criminal silence of the international media and international human rights organization on the atrocities in IIOJK was a question mark. Why the international community not seeing the ongoing state-sponsored terrorism of Indian forces in IIOJK where even the women's honour and dignity was not protected, he questioned.

Dr. Abd Jabbar Khan said that "today is the day of renewal our pledge that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan." Controller of Examinations Dr. Nemat Ullah Babar and other teachers also addressed the event.

At the end of ceremony, a walk was also organized to express solidarity with the Kashmir people.