Gomal University Pays Pending Dues To Employees Under BPS-16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Gomal university pays pending dues to employees under BPS-16

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Gomal University management has said that pending dues have been paid to its retired employees ranging from BPS 1 to 16.

In a statement, the university's spokesman said that pension sums have been disbursed in line with directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakeebullah and added that pending dues would be cleared soon to the retired PBS 17 employees.

He said that the incumbent vice chancellor of the university had great administrative skills to steer the university out of the financial crisis and that payment of the pending dues to the retired employees was made possible due to his effective financial strategy.

It is pertinent to mention that employees of the university had long been demanding payment of pending dues.

