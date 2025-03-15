Open Menu

Gomal University Pensioners' Protest Over Four-month Delay In Payments

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Gomal University pensioners' protest over four-month delay in payments

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Retired pensioners of Gomal University have been deprived of their pensions for the past four months, prompting them to stage a protest camp at GPO Chowk on Saturday.

The protesting pensioners expressed their frustration, stating that they have not received their pensions for the past four months, pushing them into severe financial hardship. They lamented that the government had promised pensions would be disbursed by March 21, yet no action has been taken.

The protest was led by Prof Ahmad Shah, Patron-in-Chief of the Pensioners Association. Notable participants included Sardar Mushtaq Sadozai, former Staff Welfare Officer, Jaleel Khakwani, former Dean Journalism department Aslam Pervaiz , Mumtaz Khan; Jumma Khan; Allah Nawaz, Ex Deputy Registrar; and former Superintendent Shafqat Qayyum Alizai, among many others.

Protesters carried placards and banners demanding the release of their pensions before Eid. Prof Ahmad Shah highlighted that they had previously approached the Peshawar High Court Dera Bench, resulting in a court order and a subsequent agreement with the university administration.

However, the agreement has not been honored, prompting them to file another petition with the court.

He further mentioned that in February, the government announced that salaries and pensions for public employees would be released before Ramadan to facilitate preparations for the holy month. Despite this promise, the pensioners have yet to receive their dues, and now with Eid approaching, they remain deprived of their rightful payments.

The protesters urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to take immediate action to ensure the release of pensions before Eid so they too can celebrate the festive occasion.

Participants voiced their distress over the prolonged delay, stating that the lack of pensions has left their households struggling to meet basic needs. They warned that if payments were not made soon, they would escalate their protests.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

33 minutes ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

33 minutes ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

48 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

48 minutes ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

1 hour ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

3 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

3 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

4 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan