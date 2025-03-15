Gomal University Pensioners' Protest Over Four-month Delay In Payments
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Retired pensioners of Gomal University have been deprived of their pensions for the past four months, prompting them to stage a protest camp at GPO Chowk on Saturday.
The protesting pensioners expressed their frustration, stating that they have not received their pensions for the past four months, pushing them into severe financial hardship. They lamented that the government had promised pensions would be disbursed by March 21, yet no action has been taken.
The protest was led by Prof Ahmad Shah, Patron-in-Chief of the Pensioners Association. Notable participants included Sardar Mushtaq Sadozai, former Staff Welfare Officer, Jaleel Khakwani, former Dean Journalism department Aslam Pervaiz , Mumtaz Khan; Jumma Khan; Allah Nawaz, Ex Deputy Registrar; and former Superintendent Shafqat Qayyum Alizai, among many others.
Protesters carried placards and banners demanding the release of their pensions before Eid. Prof Ahmad Shah highlighted that they had previously approached the Peshawar High Court Dera Bench, resulting in a court order and a subsequent agreement with the university administration.
However, the agreement has not been honored, prompting them to file another petition with the court.
He further mentioned that in February, the government announced that salaries and pensions for public employees would be released before Ramadan to facilitate preparations for the holy month. Despite this promise, the pensioners have yet to receive their dues, and now with Eid approaching, they remain deprived of their rightful payments.
The protesters urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to take immediate action to ensure the release of pensions before Eid so they too can celebrate the festive occasion.
Participants voiced their distress over the prolonged delay, stating that the lack of pensions has left their households struggling to meet basic needs. They warned that if payments were not made soon, they would escalate their protests.
