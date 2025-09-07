Open Menu

Gomal University Plants 313 Date Palms In Connection With Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Gomal University plants 313 date palms in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Gomal University, in collaboration with Sahara Social Organization and Save Earth Shajar Dost Group, organized a special plantation drive under the title Bagh-e-Tamar to commemorate the historic Battle of Badr, the first decisive battle in Islamic history.

As part of the campaign, 313 date palm saplings were planted at the university, generously donated by Dr. Niamatullah Baloch. The first sapling was planted in the name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), followed by saplings dedicated to the Names of the Companions of the Prophet (RA).

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal Baloch, while speaking on the occasion, said that the plantation drive was not only an environmental initiative but also a spiritual reminder of Islamic history. He added that the university would continue to promote activities that highlight faith, knowledge, and environmental protection.

Head of Shajar Dost Group Aamir Sohail Sadozai, in his remarks, said that the project symbolized a connection between heritage and sustainability.

He emphasized that planting trees was a service to both religion and humanity, and called upon citizens to actively participate in protecting the environment.

The event was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Niamatullah Babar, Director sports Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba, Justice (R) Daud Khan, Director news Radio Pakistan (R) Gulzar Ahmad, Allama Muhammad Ramzan Toqeer, Allama Nasir Toukali, Qari Khaleel Ahmad Siraj, Dr. Najmuddin Siraj, Prof. Dr. Ihsanullah (Chairman education board), along with senior faculty members, students, civil society representatives and members of Shajar Dost Group.

Participants termed the plantation campaign a meaningful initiative combining religious reverence, academic spirit, and environmental responsibility, reflecting the joint commitment of Gomal University and local organizations to promote a greener and healthier society.

