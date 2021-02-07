UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gomal University Release Rolls Numbers For M.Phil, Ph.D Tests

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gomal University release rolls numbers for M.Phil, Ph.D Tests

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) ::Roll numbers for M.Phil and Ph.D admissions in Gomal University for the test to be held on February 8, 2021 have been released on the website of Gomal University.

Director Admission Shafiqul-ur-Rehman, said this while talking to media men.

The roll numbers of the entrance test for M.Phil and Ph.D in various departments on February 8, 2021 can be downloaded from the website of Gomal University, he informed. He said that the entrance test for M.Phil and Ph.D in different departments of Gomal University will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 2 pm at Wensom College.

Candidates, who have submitted their application forms for admission can download their roll numbers from Gomal University website www.

gu.edu.pk. He added that if any candidate has submitted his admission form and his roll number is Gomal.

"If the university does not appear on the website, they must contact the Director Admissions and their staff at Wensom College at 10.00 am on the day of the test along with all their documents as incomplete documents and roll numbers of disqualified candidates have not been issued. No complaint or justification of the candidate will be accepted. All candidates must bring their National Identity Card. No candidate will be allowed to bring mobile phone during the test at Wensom College.

Related Topics

Mobile Gomal February Media All From

Recent Stories

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

42 seconds ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

48 seconds ago

JRCC gears up to host safe public events in 2021

31 minutes ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment hol ..

46 minutes ago

DLD issues over 32,000 electronic Prestige cards t ..

1 hour ago

‌‌‏UAE announces 3,093 new COVID-19 cases, 4 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.