Gomal University release rolls numbers for M.Phil, Ph.D Tests

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) ::Roll numbers for M.Phil and Ph.D admissions in Gomal University for the test to be held on February 8, 2021 have been released on the website of Gomal University.

Director Admission Shafiqul-ur-Rehman, said this while talking to media men.

The roll numbers of the entrance test for M.Phil and Ph.D in various departments on February 8, 2021 can be downloaded from the website of Gomal University, he informed. He said that the entrance test for M.Phil and Ph.D in different departments of Gomal University will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 2 pm at Wensom College.

Candidates, who have submitted their application forms for admission can download their roll numbers from Gomal University website www.

gu.edu.pk. He added that if any candidate has submitted his admission form and his roll number is Gomal.

"If the university does not appear on the website, they must contact the Director Admissions and their staff at Wensom College at 10.00 am on the day of the test along with all their documents as incomplete documents and roll numbers of disqualified candidates have not been issued. No complaint or justification of the candidate will be accepted. All candidates must bring their National Identity Card. No candidate will be allowed to bring mobile phone during the test at Wensom College.