UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gomal University Renovates Old Buses To Resolve The Issue Of Transport

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:58 PM

Gomal University renovates old buses to resolve the issue of transport

In order to resolve the transport issues of the students and faculty members besides providing quality bus services, the Gomal University has renovated three old buses of its transport section to resolve the long standing issue

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :In order to resolve the transport issues of the students and faculty members besides providing quality bus services, the Gomal University has renovated three old buses of its transport section to resolve the long standing issue.

Director Administration Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Jillani while talking to the faculty and transport staff on the occasion said that Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) aims at providing the best educational environment to the students and addressing this demand is taking the university closer towards achieving that goal.

The fleet of new buses has been added to the transport section while keeping in view the increasing number of students and faculty, he said.

Director Transport Muhammad Imran thanked the Vice Chancellor for resolving the issue and vowed on working much harder for the betterment of the University.

Related Topics

Gomal Best

Recent Stories

Charm and negligence behind network of master forg ..

53 seconds ago

Iraq starts vaccinations with jabs gifted from Chi ..

54 seconds ago

Late return filers to be included in ATL after pay ..

5 minutes ago

3 day virtual conference on social work from Mar 3 ..

5 minutes ago

District Council committee distributes 20 laptops ..

5 minutes ago

Mozambique forces, jihadists committing 'war crime ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.