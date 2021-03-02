Gomal University renovates old buses to resolve the issue of transport

In order to resolve the transport issues of the students and faculty members besides providing quality bus services, the Gomal University has renovated three old buses of its transport section to resolve the long standing issue

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :In order to resolve the transport issues of the students and faculty members besides providing quality bus services, the Gomal University has renovated three old buses of its transport section to resolve the long standing issue.

Director Administration Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Jillani while talking to the faculty and transport staff on the occasion said that Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) aims at providing the best educational environment to the students and addressing this demand is taking the university closer towards achieving that goal.

The fleet of new buses has been added to the transport section while keeping in view the increasing number of students and faculty, he said.

Director Transport Muhammad Imran thanked the Vice Chancellor for resolving the issue and vowed on working much harder for the betterment of the University.