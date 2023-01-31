Gomal University Rescheduled Its B.A/B.Sc Supplementary Exams
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM
D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Gomal University administration on Tuesday issued a new schedule for B.A/B.Sc Supplementary examinations.
According to a notification issued by the Assistant Controller Examination of Gomal University, the B.A/B.Sc Supplementary Examinations would be started from February 06, 2023 (Monday).
Earlier, the B.A/B.Sc supplementary examinations were scheduled to start on February 01, 2023 (Wednesday).