Gomal University rescheduled its B.A/B.Sc supplementary exams

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Gomal University administration on Tuesday issued a new schedule for B.A/B.Sc Supplementary examinations.

According to a notification issued by the Assistant Controller Examination of Gomal University, the B.A/B.Sc Supplementary Examinations would be started from February 06, 2023 (Monday).

Earlier, the B.A/B.Sc supplementary examinations were scheduled to start on February 01, 2023 (Wednesday).