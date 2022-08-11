UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Set To Celebrate Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Gomal University has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day on August 14 with national zeal and fervor.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Iftikhar Ahmed chaired a meeting to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting decided that the main function would be held on August 14 at Dr Abdul Qadir Khan auditorium hall of the university where Quran Khwani, flag hoisting ceremony would be held. Wensam college students would be presenting tableau to highlight contributions and services of the national leaders who played important role in bringing Pakistan on world map.

He said that a cake cutting ceremony would also be held to inaugurate Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting constituted a committee to finalize arrangements in order to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

