Gomal University starts celebrations for its Golden jubilee

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Gomal University has started celebrations to commemorate the 50 years of its establishment with a ceremony on Saturday.

The Golden Jubilee ceremony was organized in Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium wherein Former Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kandi was the chief guest while Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah presided over the event.

Registrar, Deans, Directors, administrative officers, employees and students from all departments also participated in the golden jubilee ceremony.

On this occasion, a special message was delivered by the family of the first Vice Chancellor Nawab Allah Nawaz Khan, who played a role in promoting education in the region by donating his personal land for Gomal University. Former Vice Chancellors Dr. Waheed Khan, Prof. Dr. Farid Khan, Major General (retd) Prof. Dr. Hamid Shafiq, Prof. Dr. Umar Ali Khan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Inayatullah Khan Babar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed also sent their prayers for Gomal University, which were read by the Deans of different departments. The special prayers were offered for the vice chancellors, teachers, officers and employees of the varsity who passed away during the 50-year era of Gomal University

On this occasion, former VC Mansoor Akbar Kundi, VC Prof. Dr. Shakibullah, Registrar, Deans, Directors and Administrative Officers also planted saplings in the Security Section of Gomal University.

The students of the university also participated in the event and entertained the participants with traditional musical instruments, which was well appreciated by all the participants.

Addressing the ceremony, former Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Mansoor Akbar Kundi paid rich tribute to the then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who announced the establishment of Gomal University, Nawab Allah Nawaz Khan who gave his personal land for the university at that time and to all those who palyed role for establishment of this university.

He said today, two sons of Dera Ismail Khan were carrying out the most important responsibilities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gundapur. He said both the leaders should draw attention over this old varsity.

He asked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi that it was a seed planted by your party founder leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which has become a tree now and giving shade to millions of students in the form of knowledge.

Mansoor Akbar Kundi also asked Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to play his positive role in bringing this varsity out of financial crisis.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah congratulated all the deans, directors, teachers, officers, employees and students on the Golden Jubilee of Gomal University.

The vice chancellor said that all the upcoming events in the university will be attributed to the Golden Jubilee.

He said that all out efforts were being made to get the institution out of financial deficit.

He said that today we pledge that we will play our part in the success of this institution by providing quality education to the students beyond our abilities.

At the end of the ceremony, the 50th foundation-day cake was cut and prayers were also offered for the development and prosperity of Pakistan including Gomal University.

