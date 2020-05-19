Gomal University takes steps for protecting women against harassment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Gomal University is taking serious measures to ensure congenial atmosphere for its women employees to work conveniently and protect them from harassment on the university's premises.

As part of such efforts, Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed has enforced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection against Harassment of Women (Amendment) Act and it has been sent for approval of syndicate.

A notification issued here Tuesday said that purpose of the act was to protect working women action harassment on the university's premises, enabling them to perform their duties efficiently in peaceful environment.