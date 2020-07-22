UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gomal University To Be Reopened For Examination On Aug 20: VC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:44 PM

Gomal University to be reopened for examination on Aug 20: VC

The 32nd Academic Council meeting of Gomal University chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has decided to reopen the university for examination on August 20 under strict COVID-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The 32nd Academic Council meeting of Gomal University chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has decided to reopen the university for examination on August 20 under strict COVID-19 SOPs.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) announced after the meeting that the examination would be conducted in gradual phases and subsequent steps to maintain the equilibrium between coronavirus pandemic situation, evaluation transparency and academic excellence.

He said that A single faculty's students will be called in a specified time period and that too according to students' semesters in every program.

During the examination period, a separate room would be reserved for each student in hostels, he said and added that meanwhile all cafeterias, dining mess, tv and students' common activity rooms would remain locked and meals would be served to students in their rooms.

The VC further said under the COVID-19 SOPs students would be seated maintaining at-least six feet distance from other students.

He said that the meeting accorded approval for commencing of degree programs in International Relations, Fine Arts, Agricultural Engineering and Computer Engineering in the varsity and instructions were issued to complete the procedures as per HEC and PEC guidelines in this regard.

On the occasion the VC acknowledged that many students had suffered in the past due to undue delays in obtaining their original degree as most of them had to wait for a year to get the document.

He said now the Gomal University is all set to issue original degrees to students along with their final result cards.

The meeting was attended by Coordinator Graduate Studies, Registrar, Deans and other related officials.

Related Topics

Student Fine Pakistan Engineering Council Gomal August HEC TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehryar Afridi is unfit for chairmanship of Kashm ..

27 minutes ago

APHC calls for strike on Friday in IOK against Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Minister directs strict implementation of SOPs in ..

2 minutes ago

NH&MP set up blood donation camp

2 minutes ago

Thirteen COVID-19 Cases Found in South Korea's Fro ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Government to Partially Compensate Citizen ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.