Gomal University to be reopened for examination on Aug 20: VC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The 32nd Academic Council meeting of Gomal University chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has decided to reopen the university for examination on August 20 under strict COVID-19 SOPs.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) announced after the meeting that the examination would be conducted in gradual phases and subsequent steps to maintain the equilibrium between coronavirus pandemic situation, evaluation transparency and academic excellence.

He said that A single faculty's students will be called in a specified time period and that too according to students' semesters in every program.

During the examination period, a separate room would be reserved for each student in hostels, he said and added that meanwhile all cafeterias, dining mess, tv and students' common activity rooms would remain locked and meals would be served to students in their rooms.

The VC further said under the COVID-19 SOPs students would be seated maintaining at-least six feet distance from other students.

He said that the meeting accorded approval for commencing of degree programs in International Relations, Fine Arts, Agricultural Engineering and Computer Engineering in the varsity and instructions were issued to complete the procedures as per HEC and PEC guidelines in this regard.

On the occasion the VC acknowledged that many students had suffered in the past due to undue delays in obtaining their original degree as most of them had to wait for a year to get the document.

He said now the Gomal University is all set to issue original degrees to students along with their final result cards.

The meeting was attended by Coordinator Graduate Studies, Registrar, Deans and other related officials.