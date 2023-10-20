Gomal university to celebrate golden jubilee in 2024: VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Vice-Chancellor of Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah has said that elaborate arrangements are being made to celebrate the golden jubilee of the university in 2024.

In this regard a consultative meeting with Gomal University alumni forum Islamabad was held to discuss plans for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the university.

The meeting was attended by Gomal University Alumni Forum Convener Director Pharmacy Services Polyclinic Dr. Amina Khan, Senior Gomalian Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University, Dr Syed Ghulam President Alumni Forum Farid Khan, Daily Jang Bureau Chief Rana Ghulam Qadir and Regional Incharge Press Information Department(PID) Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Fazlur Rehman.

On this occasion, the members of Gomal University Alumnae Forum Islamabad paid tribute to Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Shakibullah for joining the first consultative meeting regarding the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

They said that the Golden Jubilee celebrations would be conducted in an effective manner to further improve the prestige of the institution. Professor Dr. Shakibullah further said, “the alumni of Gomal University is our asset and the enthusiasm of the alumni forum regarding the Golden Jubilee celebrations is commendable”.

He said that Gomal University was an institution of pride for them, playing an effective role in gearing up students for meeting the contemporary and future challenges through quality education.

Since a new generation had to play a key role in the national development, the university was according top priority to ensure availability of modern educational facilities.

He said that the number of students in Gomal University had exceeded 21000, which was testimony to its valuable role in promotion of quality education.

APP/slm