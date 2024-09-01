Open Menu

Gomal University To Confer Honorary PhD Degree To Olympian Arshad Nadeem

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Gomal University to confer honorary PhD degree to Olympian Arshad Nadeem

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Gomal University Academic Council recommended awarding an honorary doctorate, PhD, degree to Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem in recognition of his outstanding performance in the Men's Javelin throw in the Paris Olympics, 2024.

The recommendation was forwarded to the Syndicate in the 50th Academic Council meeting held here under the chair of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah.

The meeting was also attended by Registrar Zahir Shah and other members.

Vice Chancellor Dr Shakeeb Ullah, following the desire of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, included the awarding of an honorary degree to Arshad Nadeem in the agenda of the meeting.

The participants unanimously forwarded the recommendation to the Syndicate for approval.

Speaking on this occasion, the vice chancellor said that Gomal University always honored the national heroes. He said that Arshad Nadeem has brightened the country’s name at the international level and it would be an honor for Gomal University to confer him an honorary degree.

