DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan is going to establish its Sub-campus in Makeen city of South Wazrisitan's Makeen.

In this regard, a team of Higher Education Commission (HEC) comprising Deputy Director P&D Tajamal Khan and Project Director P&D Dr Khalid Dawar along with a delegation of Gomal University visited the Makeen area. The delegation of Gomal University included Dean Faculty of Agriculture Professor Dr. Saleem Jelani, Dean Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Dr. Asif Nawaz, Provost. Dr Samiullah Khan Public Relations Officer Raja Alam Zeb and representatives of local elders including Ali Sher Mehsud, Khalil Mehsud Khaki and Noor Rehman alias 'Jugno Waziristani'.

Principal Government Higher Secondary school Ashkar Kot, Haji Noor Aslam, local elder Maulana Aisaam Uddin and others gave a grand welcome to the visiting officials. They also dressed the guests in traditional 'Lungi'.

Speaking on this occasion, the HEC officials said that access to education in backward areas was among the priorities of the commission.

They said that after the legal complications and all the facts on the ground, the HEC Chairman will give its decision soon regarding the establishment of this Sub-campus.

During the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Saleem Jelani, Dr. Asif Nawaz, Dr.

Samiullah Khan said in their joint address that education creates awareness among people which ultimately results in the development and prosperity of the region besides leading the area towards peace.

They said the establishment of Gomal University Makin Campus was the dream of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah and today HEC team's visit was the first step towards materialization of that dream.

They said the students of South Waziristan were desirous of knowledge and the establishment of this campus would be proved to lighten the candle of knowledge in this region.

They hoped that the HEC would submit its positive report to the higher authorities for the establishment of Gomal University sub-campus in Makeen, adding, an adequate and safe space was needed for the establishment of any educational institution that was present here.

Speaking on this occasion, local politician Maulana Aisaam Uddin and Principal Noor Aslam said the acquisition of education was the basic right of human beings which is also recommended by our religion islam.

They said the establishment of Gomal University campus in their area would ensure a bright future for their generations.

They thanked Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah, University Administration and HEC for understanding the need of knowledge in their region.