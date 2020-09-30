Gomal University to hold 1st consultative meeting on Oct 6: VC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed on Wednesday said that varsity would hold first ever consultative meeting on "Biological Diversity" on October 6 in Waziristan.

He said chairperson Biological Sciences Dr Asma Saeed would be the focal person of the meeting, where renowned scientists and scholars from across the country would deliberate on the biological and wildlife diversity in Waziristan region.

Former Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Mohammad Qaiser, former Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar Prof Dr Khan Bahadar, former VC Islamia College Peshawar Prof Dr Habib Ahmed, former VC Kohat University of Science and Technology Prof Dr Zabita Khan Shinwari, VC Sheikha Ayaz University Shikharpur Prof Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti and University of Peshawar's Prof Dr Ameer Ayaz would be the key speakers of the event.