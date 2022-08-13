UrduPoint.com

Gomal University To Introduce Market-oriented Quality Reforms: VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

DERA ISMAILKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr Iftikhar Ahmed has said reforms would be introduced at academics level to prepare the students in line with market's requirements.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting which was attended by registrar, deans and heads of all departments.

He said since education played a key role in the socio-economic uplift of a country, there was a need for universities to make their courses compatible with modern day's challenges.

In this regard, the VC said that Gomal University had prepared a roadmap outlining academic reforms to bring out a real change through a quality education.

He said these reforms would help raise the standard of education and equip students with relevant knowledge as per the requirements of the market and added that all this would lead to the development of the country.

He said there was a direct link of universities with development, as if a university produced brilliant doctors, engineers, lawyers and scientists etc, then the performance of departments would also improve and the country would progress in its wake.

He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of education and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

The meeting also discussed matters pertaining to arrangements for the celebration of Independence Day.

