Gomal University To Reopens From Monday

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 07:20 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The administration of Gomal University on Sunday decided to reopen the university and resume educational activities from Monday.

The administration of Gomal University had closed the university for an indefinite period after threats were given to the vice-chancellor by former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur amid students' protests.

District Tank President Pakistan Muslim League(PML-N) Samiullah Khan Burki visited the Gomal University and played an instrumental role on behest of Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam by getting around the opposing parties after holding successful talks with administration, vice chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed and students' organization.

"After long drawn out brainstorming discussion, the participants reached a consensus that university will reopen from Monday and a formal notification in this regard would be issued today (Sunday)," Samiullah Burki said in a statement.

He said the huddle also decided to constitute a committee to resolve all the matters which led to a sticky situation and the university had to suspend educational activities.

He said that the federal government would continue to extend its possible support and resolve problems being faced by people.

He said that he also met with students who had decided to call off their protest and the university would reopen from Monday.

Vice Chancellor Iftikhar Ahmed appreciated Samiullah Burki for extending his services to save precious time of students.

Similarly, the students' representatives also expressed satisfaction and willingness to end the protest and join classes.

Meanwhile, Gomal University Vice Chancellor issued a notification about reopening of the university, saying that consensus resolutions were passed in a meeting that the Gomal University will not surrender its assets to the Agricultural University under any circumstances.

He also appealed the federal government to take measures for provision of bail-out package for the university to overcome its financial crisis.

