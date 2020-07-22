Gomal University to start exams from 20th August under strict SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Gomal University will be reopened for examinations on 20th August under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) provided in wake of COVID-19.

The university is being opened after a nearly four-month hiatus of its traditional teaching activities due to coronavirus, it was announced by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) while chairing the 32nd Academic Council meeting in Gomal University, a press release said on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Vice Chancellor chalking out the details, educated the house that the examination must be conducted in gradual phases and subsequent steps to maintain the equilibrium between coronavirus pandemic situation, evaluation transparency and academic excellence.

A single faculty's students will be called in a specified time period and that too according to students' semesters in every program.

During the examination period, a separate room will be reserved for each student in the hostels meanwhile all cafeterias, Dinning Mess, tv and students' common activity rooms will remain locked. "Dinner, lunch and Breakfast mus be served to them in their hostel rooms," he further added.

Dr. Iftikhar further said that SOPs will also be put in place in examination halls and students will be seated maintaining the Six feet's distance of each other.

He informed the house that HEC has observed, soughed suggestions and issued instructions on how universities globally are taking action amidst the pandemic, and it is also aware of the specific conditions in Pakistan, both would be kept in mind while opening the university for exams in Dera Ismail Khan.

In response to the Agenda item, the house also accorded the approval for commencing of Degree programs in 'International Relations', 'Fine Arts', 'Agricultural Engineering' and 'Computer Engineering' in Gomal University and instructions were issued to the respective deans of faculties present on the occasion to further complete the procedures as per HEC and PEC guidelines in this regard.

The Vice Chancellor while chairing the meeting acknowledged the fact that many students had suffered in the past due to un due delays in obtaining their original degrees as most of the them had to wait for a year at least to get this important career documents.

"With the praise of God, I am pleased to inform the house that our examination section is all set to handover the original degrees to the students now along with their final result cards" he further added.

The meeting was attended by the Coordinator Graduate Studies, Registrar, Deans and other related officials.