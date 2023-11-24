Open Menu

Gomal University, University Of Mianwali Sign MoU

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

Gomal University and University of Mianwali Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) for academic collaboration in several disciplines and joint ventures in various fields of research

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Gomal University and University of Mianwali Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) for academic collaboration in several disciplines and joint ventures in various fields of research.

Registrar Gomal University Prof Dr Muhammad Shoib and Vice Chancellor University of Mianwali Prof Dr Islamullah Khan signed the MoU on behalf of the respective universities in a ceremony held here.

Deans of all departments of Gomal University, administrative officers including Registrar of University of Mianwali Dr. Abdul Majid Rana and Director QEC were also present on this occasion.

The MoU features the programs, seminars, symposiums, and other initiatives that promote national and international collaboration in academic, research, and educational activities between the two universities besides involving mutual faculty and student exchange programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, the heads of both universities termed the MoU as a milestone towards promotion of reach-based knowledge among students.

They said that students and faculty staff would take great benefit from the mutual initiatives under the agreement.

APP/slm

