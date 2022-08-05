Gomal university VC calls for quality education

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed on Friday said that effective measures would be taken for promoting quality education to prepare students in line with market's requirements.

"No compromise will be made on provision of quality education to the students in the affiliated colleges of Gomal University," the Vice Chancellor said while presiding over a meeting of colleges affiliated to Gomal University.

Deans of all departments including Registrar Gomal University, Director of Academics, Deputy Registrars besides other relevant staff were present.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed said education quality was not up to the mark in certain colleges and their affiliation was terminated as they failed to improve on despite repeated notices.

He said that strict action would be taken against colleges and no negligence would be tolerated with regard to provision of quality education.

The Vice-Chancellor instructed the members of the sub-committee constituted by the Affiliation Committee to make surprise visits to all the affiliated colleges and report immediately.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the CMS system including improving the quality of education in all the affiliated colleges.