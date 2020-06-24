Gomal University VC imposes ban on associations, grouping

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed has imposed ban on teachers, officers and other employees' associations or groups in the university to ensure conducive environment for learning

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed has imposed ban on teachers, officers and other employees' associations or groups in the university to ensure conducive environment for learning.

The vice chancellor issuing a notification in this regard said that officers, teachers and other employees were not permitted to get involved in any kind of grouping or association.

He added that if students of the university were not allowed to take part in organizations, how employees of the university could be allowed to get involved in grouping or take part in any kind of association, the vice chancellor questioned.

He said strict disciplinary action would be taken under the university's relevant laws if any officer, teacher, student or any employee of the university was found involved in such grouping or associations.

He was of the view that these groupings and organizations had caused colossal damage to the university and its students, depriving the region from of quality education.

He said that there was no shortage of willing workers in the university but unfortunately those groupings and associations had created hurdles in their way to come forward.

" Come what may, I will continue taking tough decisions for bringing the university at par with other prestigious universities of the country, the VC observed.