UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gomal University VC Imposes Ban On Associations, Grouping

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:27 PM

Gomal University VC imposes ban on associations, grouping

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed has imposed ban on teachers, officers and other employees' associations or groups in the university to ensure conducive environment for learning

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed has imposed ban on teachers, officers and other employees' associations or groups in the university to ensure conducive environment for learning.

The vice chancellor issuing a notification in this regard said that officers, teachers and other employees were not permitted to get involved in any kind of grouping or association.

He added that if students of the university were not allowed to take part in organizations, how employees of the university could be allowed to get involved in grouping or take part in any kind of association, the vice chancellor questioned.

He said strict disciplinary action would be taken under the university's relevant laws if any officer, teacher, student or any employee of the university was found involved in such grouping or associations.

He was of the view that these groupings and organizations had caused colossal damage to the university and its students, depriving the region from of quality education.

He said that there was no shortage of willing workers in the university but unfortunately those groupings and associations had created hurdles in their way to come forward.

" Come what may, I will continue taking tough decisions for bringing the university at par with other prestigious universities of the country, the VC observed.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Student Gomal Iftikhar Ahmed May From Employment

Recent Stories

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

46 minutes ago

&#039;KIKLABB&#039; allows entrepreneurs to issue ..

1 hour ago

Qasr Al Watan nominated for World Travel Awards as ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

2 hours ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

2 hours ago

Russia's confirmed cases top 600,000

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.