Gomal University VC vows to make healthcare centre an ideal treatment centre

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor of the Gomal University Prof Iftikhar Ahmed on Tuesday said that all possible facilities would be provided to make varsity's Healthcare Centre an ideal treatment center.

He said this during opening ceremony of the centre after its restoration and decoration. On the occasion, Registrar of the Gomal University, deans of all departments, experts from other administrative and teaching departments accompanied him.

The vice chancellor inspected the centre along with incharge of the University's Health Care Centre Dr. Momina Atta and expressed satisfaction over the facilities available there.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed expressed his desire that this centre may emerge as an ideal health centre not only for the employees and students of Gomal University but also for the population of the university's suburbs. "I will provide all possible facilities for the purpose," he added.

A total of 12 beds male and female wards have been set up in the health centre, a reception counter has been set up and specialist staffers are also deployed.

On the request of the center in-charge, the vice chancellor issued immediate instructions to the authorities concerned for immediate provision of necessary staff and other facilities.