Gomal University Vice Chancellor welcomes newly elected syndicates members

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed welcomed the newly elected members of the Syndicate while presiding over the 103 Syndicate Meeting held here on Monday

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed welcomed the newly elected members of the Syndicate while presiding over the 103 Syndicate Meeting held here on Monday.

The vice chancellor welcomed the newly elected members of the Syndicate including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Jilani, Prof. Dr. Nematullah Babar and Dr. Muhammad Adeel Kwanki by attending the first meeting of the Syndicate.

On this occasion, the vice chancellor said that Gomal University was one of the prestigious universities of the country and got the honor of the oldest educational institutions in the whole country.

He said we want to see it continue in all fields. The vice chancellor said the ensuring discipline in Gomal University was his top priority and it has strictly been implemented.

He said no one was above the law in Gomal University and no one would be allowed to tarnish the reputation of the university.

He also expressed the hope that newly elected Syndicate members including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Jilani, Prof. Dr. Nematullah Babar, Dr. Muhammad Adeel Kwanki would extend all their efforts for more improvement in the university as there was always rooms for progress.

