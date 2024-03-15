Gomal University’s 47th Academic Council Meeting Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah Friday said that top priority was being accorded to provide quality education to students.
He expressed these views while chairing the 47th Academic Council meeting held here.
According to the university’s spokesman, the meeting agenda was presented by Director Academics, Professor Dr. Shafiullah Khan.
It was recommended to adopt the Higher Education Commission (HEC), new Education Policy 2023 regarding the PHD along with the adoption of the HEC supervisor's policy.
The meeting made recommendations to start new BS programs in various departments.
The meeting also recommended getting approval for the board of Faculty of various faculties from Syndicate.
A committee was formed on the migration policy of Gomal University, whose recommendations will be presented in the upcoming Academic Council Meeting.
Vice Chancellor, Dr. Shakilullah emphasized providing quality and the best education in the university, without compromising on any aspect.
He also underlined the need for starting the Spring session along with new departments to mitigate financial difficulties.
In this regard, the Director Admission was instructed to start admissions for the Spring session as soon as possible.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah4 minutes ago
-
Two held for overcharging citizens at Tank9 minutes ago
-
Food Safety, Halal food authority conduct operations9 minutes ago
-
Robber killed by his accomplices: police9 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh9 minutes ago
-
Minister orders inquiry into medicines theft at PIC9 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Minister visits Crop Reporting Service9 minutes ago
-
UoM holds seminar on Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat9 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar admin cracks against profiteers, imposes fines9 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1,276 injured in Punjab road accidents9 minutes ago
-
Sec Agriculture South inaugurates early cotton sowing19 minutes ago
-
Christian employees of SMC to get advance salaries ahead of Easter19 minutes ago