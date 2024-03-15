Gomal university’s 47th academic council meeting held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah Friday said that top priority was being accorded to provide quality education to students.

He expressed these views while chairing the 47th Academic Council meeting held here.

According to the university’s spokesman, the meeting agenda was presented by Director Academics, Professor Dr. Shafiullah Khan.

It was recommended to adopt the Higher Education Commission (HEC), new Education Policy 2023 regarding the PHD along with the adoption of the HEC supervisor's policy.

The meeting made recommendations to start new BS programs in various departments.

The meeting also recommended getting approval for the board of Faculty of various faculties from Syndicate.

A committee was formed on the migration policy of Gomal University, whose recommendations will be presented in the upcoming Academic Council Meeting.

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Shakilullah emphasized providing quality and the best education in the university, without compromising on any aspect.

He also underlined the need for starting the Spring session along with new departments to mitigate financial difficulties.

In this regard, the Director Admission was instructed to start admissions for the Spring session as soon as possible.

APP/slm