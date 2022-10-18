UrduPoint.com

Gomal University's Employees Hold Protest Against Non-payment Of Salaries, Pensions

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Gomal University's employees hold protest against non-payment of salaries, pensions

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The employees of Gomal University took out a protest rally on Tuesday against the non-payment of their salaries and pensions.

Hundreds of employees including pensioners and women carrying placards inscribed with their demand gathered and held a protest at the city campus of the university, demanding the authorities concerned to take measures for payment of their long overdue salaries at earliest.

The speakers including Dr Noor Muhammad, Riaz Khan, Ejaz Hussain Qureshi, Dr Sanaullah and Aniyatulllah and other said that Gomal Univesity's financial deficit had bulged to Rs 1 billion due to cut in budgetary allocations of the Higher education Commission (HEC) by the government.

Thus, they demanded of the authorities to provide a bail out package to the university which was currently in serious financial strait and enable it to resolve these recurring issues.

They said if the government did not take measures for overcoming financial crisis within three days, then they may opt for closing the university.

They said that the retired and women employees were also leading miserable lives as they too had not been paid their salaries and pensions for several months at a time when prices of daily use commodities were rising day by day and making it difficult for them to make both ends meet.

Later, they proceeded in rally while passing through different places holding banners and chanting slogans against the university's administration for their ineptness to sort out these issues and ensure timely payment of salaries to employees. They culminated in a rally in front of Dera Press Club peacefully.

