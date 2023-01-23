DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) has officially approved the increase in the number of seats for admission to Gomal University's Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and the development has been widely welcomed by the employees of the university.

"The efforts of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr Shakibullah and In-charge of veterinary faculty Prof. Dr Kamal Shah have paid off as the PVMC, in its 52nd meeting held at Islamabad, has formally approved enhancement in the number of students to be admitted into faculty of veterinary and animal sciences of Gomal University," said a university spokesperson.

It is to be noted that since the veterinary and animal sciences faculty of Gomal University which is currently in financial straits, is considered to be one of its income-generating programs and this development has been widely welcomed by employees with their hopes rekindled that the university would now soon come out of the economic difficulties.

Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Professor Prof Dr Shakibullah said that the decision applied to the current admissions and thanked the Pakistan Medical Veterinary Council on behalf of the university's employees for accepting such a request and enabling the university to enrol more students in the said programme.

He said that it was a welcome development which would open up opportunities for more students who were willing to join the faculty and serve the country after completion of the programme.

On top of it, the VC said it would also help the university tide over the current economic situation which has currently posed challenges for management.