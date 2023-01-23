UrduPoint.com

Gomal University's Faculty Of Veterinary, Animal Science Gets Nod For More Admissions

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Gomal University's faculty of Veterinary, Animal Science gets nod for more admissions

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) has officially approved the increase in the number of seats for admission to Gomal University's Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and the development has been widely welcomed by the employees of the university.

"The efforts of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr Shakibullah and In-charge of veterinary faculty Prof. Dr Kamal Shah have paid off as the PVMC, in its 52nd meeting held at Islamabad, has formally approved enhancement in the number of students to be admitted into faculty of veterinary and animal sciences of Gomal University," said a university spokesperson.

It is to be noted that since the veterinary and animal sciences faculty of Gomal University which is currently in financial straits, is considered to be one of its income-generating programs and this development has been widely welcomed by employees with their hopes rekindled that the university would now soon come out of the economic difficulties.

Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Professor Prof Dr Shakibullah said that the decision applied to the current admissions and thanked the Pakistan Medical Veterinary Council on behalf of the university's employees for accepting such a request and enabling the university to enrol more students in the said programme.

He said that it was a welcome development which would open up opportunities for more students who were willing to join the faculty and serve the country after completion of the programme.

On top of it, the VC said it would also help the university tide over the current economic situation which has currently posed challenges for management.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Gomal Top

Recent Stories

Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Cul ..

Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Culture and ALECSO to expand site ..

16 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

31 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

2 hours ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.