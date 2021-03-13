(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition Gomal University Saturday set up a traditional and delicious food of various varieties in the premises of the university campus that largely attracted people from different walk of life.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed inaugurated the food festival. Dr. Sadaf Jawariya, Head of the Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition, was accompanied by the Vice Chancellor and they were briefed about the food stalls by the students.

At the Food Festival, the students wore cultural dresses of all four provinces, which were appreciated by the Vice Chancellor.

Vice Chancellor also congratulated Dr. Sadaf Jawariya, the faculty and students of the Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition on the excellent organization of the Food Festival.

The Food Festival was also attended by the Deans, Registrars, Coordinators of City Campus and Heads of the Departments.