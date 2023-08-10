Open Menu

Gomal University's Hostel Wardens Meet

Published August 10, 2023

A meeting of Gomal University's hostel wardens was held on Thursday to review arrangements in hostels of the university

The university Provost Dr Samiullah Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by all wardens of the hostels.

The university Provost Dr Samiullah Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by all wardens of the hostels.

He said all basic necessities of life were available in the hostels of the Gomal University despite the fact there was a less hostel fee charged as compared to other universities.

In this regard, he said credit goes to Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah who took keen interest in providing the best accommodation to the students in the hostels.

Currently, he informed that renovation of the hostels was in progress and students would be provided with more arrangements after completion of refurbishment work.

The Provost further said that the summer semester Hostels for students would be opened from August 15 while hostels for regular students will be opened from September 1.

Therefore, those students should submit hostel dues as soon as possible.

The Provost further said that the use of drugs was strictly prohibited in the hostels of Gomal University and if any student was found involved in the scourge of drugs, strict legal action would be taken against him.

