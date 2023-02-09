DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :General Secretary of Gomal University Pensioners Association Liaqat Ali Khattak has said that the retired employees of Gomal University are struggling to get their pensions.

He said that a 50% pension was being given to the retired employees of Gomal University for the last six months.

The administration of Gomal University should pay full pension to the pensioners and pay the arrears as well, otherwise, we would be forced to protest for which all the responsibility will be on the Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, he said.

He said that the pensioners of Gomal University have reached the age of 75 and 85 years and many pensioners died before getting their pension arrears.

He further said that retired employees who have rendered excellent services during their tenure at Gomal University were deprived of their rights.

He demanded that the previously sanctioned amount of Rs.20 crores should be released to the Gomal University so that the university administration can pay its full pension and arrears to the poor pensioners.

He also urged Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to play his role in releasing pending funds to the university to clear dues of the retired employees.