Gomal University's Tank Sub-Campus Organizes Ceremony To Highlight National, Int'l Cultures

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Tank Sub-Campus of Gomal University on Wednesday organized a ceremony to highlight the national and international cultures here in the campus.

The ceremony was organized following the directions of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakeeb Ullah and was attended by Social personalities of Tank including Fateh Sher Khan and Mauz Araein besides teachers of Tank Sub-campus and a number of students.

A beautiful and charming view of Pakistan was presented at the event which united all languages and cultures. The students displayed various stalls highlighting the culture of the different languages spoken in Pakistan and decorated them with cultural clothes. The students also recited poetry in different languages and entertained the participants.

Speaking on this occasion, Director of Tank Sub-campus Ehsan Ullah Danish said that the integration of cultures was one of the means of country's survival.

"Under the flag of Pakistan we are all one and the languages and cultures in the country are its beauty," he said.

He said the culture of all the languages spoken in Pakistan teaches love, affection, sincerity, good intentions and respect for other cultures and this was what makes Pakistan strong.

"Pakistan is like a beautiful garden in which flowers of every color are planted and they make this garden attractive and captivating with their fragrance and beauty," the director said.

Fateh Sher Khan, a well-known socio-political personality of Tank, also addressed the ceremony.

